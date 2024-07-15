NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Down 2.0 %

ARM stock traded down 3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting 177.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,587. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 188.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of 119.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.