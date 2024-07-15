Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 5,674,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

