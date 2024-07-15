Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.17

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 61250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

