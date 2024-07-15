NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,321,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 3,503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.46. 61,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.