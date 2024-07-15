NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $330.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $280.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

