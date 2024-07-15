OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,098.0 days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $133.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.75 and a 52-week high of $171.11.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 52.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.