Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.67.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

