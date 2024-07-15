Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 1.2 %

ECO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 32.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.01%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

