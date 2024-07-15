OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $42.77 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $42.77 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00043057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

