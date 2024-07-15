OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

