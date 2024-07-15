O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $671,384,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,047.69. The stock had a trading volume of 193,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.45. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.