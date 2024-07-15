Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Orpea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $13.85 during trading hours on Monday. Orpea has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.
About Orpea
