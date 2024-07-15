Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

