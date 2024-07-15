Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

