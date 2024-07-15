Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.74) to GBX 2,750 ($35.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.69) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.56).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.11) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,483.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,765 ($35.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

