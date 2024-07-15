Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.