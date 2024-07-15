Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $36,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 46,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 295.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 306.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 319,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $177.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

