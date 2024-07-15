PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $248,092.92 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PD opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

