Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 120,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

PAVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 99,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

