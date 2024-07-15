Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 120,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance
PAVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 99,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.84.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
