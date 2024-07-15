Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.37

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.17, with a volume of 102229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 134.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

