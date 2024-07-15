PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 72,347 shares.The stock last traded at $65.21 and had previously closed at $64.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

