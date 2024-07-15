PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures! Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of PCS Edventures! stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. 41,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,792. PCS Edventures! has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 48.83%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

