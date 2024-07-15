Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The stock traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$51.62, with a volume of 168478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.85.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.