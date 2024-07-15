Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

PWOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

