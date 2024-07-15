Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

