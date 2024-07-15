Philcoin (PHL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.88

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $18.88 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)"

Buying and Selling Philcoin

