Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 2,020,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

PIAGF stock remained flat at C$3.05 during trading on Monday. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

