Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.41. 86,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

