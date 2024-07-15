Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.41. 86,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

