Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

