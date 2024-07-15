Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.