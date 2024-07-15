Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 46,758 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,889,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,099,480.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.37. 30,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

