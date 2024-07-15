Piper Sandler Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $74.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.16 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,588,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,588,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

