Piper Sandler Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $635.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $603.33.

Shares of ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

