Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $39.12. 9,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $48,955.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

