PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PodcastOne Price Performance

NASDAQ PODC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 24,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,760. PodcastOne has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PodcastOne will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PodcastOne

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,136.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,539 shares of company stock worth $142,726.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

