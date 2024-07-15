Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $761,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. 496,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.