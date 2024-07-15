Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

