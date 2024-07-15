Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.21. The stock had a trading volume of 822,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,353. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

