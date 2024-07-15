Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,053 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,525. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

