Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $515.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,728. The company has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

