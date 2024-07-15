Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Short Interest Up 37.9% in June

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,110,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 24,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.78.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
