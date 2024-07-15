Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Update

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of PTLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $23.75.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
