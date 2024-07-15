Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Update

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PTLO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $23.75.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 286,618 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

