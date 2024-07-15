PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PWUP remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
Read More
