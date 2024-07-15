Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 10%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 188,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 95,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

