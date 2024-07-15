ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.50

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 95173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $805.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

