ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.03

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 8616703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.