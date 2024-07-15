Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

PRTA stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Prothena has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $73.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Prothena by 7,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

