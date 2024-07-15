Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prothena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Prothena Stock Up 0.5 %

PRTA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.59. 397,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Prothena has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $73.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

