Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

