Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

