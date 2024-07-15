Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $19.77. 1,124,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,009. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

About Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.