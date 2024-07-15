Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Qifu Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $19.77. 1,124,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,009. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
